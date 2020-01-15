The Hour Obituaries
Charles Taylor Obituary
Charles E. Taylor
Charles Edward Taylor, 75, passed away on January 12, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. He was born on December 10, 1944 in Lena, South Carolina to Asbury Taylor, Sr. and Janie Mae Hopkins Taylor. Charles was married to Carolyn Jackson Taylor of Norwalk, Connecticut. He retired from Procter & Gamble Company after numerous years of service. In addition to his wife, his memory will be cherished by three daughters: Monica Taylor Edwards (Tolliver), Michele Taylor and Kisha Garner; two sons Charles "Tony"
Taylor and Derrick Taylor (Laurie); five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four sisters Carolyn Brantley (Joe), Margie David (Nathaniel), Barbara J. Smith and Betty Smith; three brothers Rev. Jackie
Taylor (Diane), Harry Taylor (Linda) and Clark Taylor; one aunt Mattie Hatten and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 10:00 a.m. at Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 29 Grove St., Stamford, CT with Rev. Dr. Joseph G. Ford officiating. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 16, 2020
