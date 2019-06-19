The Hour Obituaries
More Obituaries for Charles Weiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Weiss

Charles Weiss Obituary
Charles George Weiss
Charles George Weiss died peacefully in his home on June 8, 2019 in Milford, CT, after a short illness. He was 86. Mr. Weiss was born in Brooklyn, NY, to Charles and Katharine (Ott) Weiss. He received his Bachelor's degree from Brooklyn College in 1953. He received his Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Rensalaer Polytechnic Institute (Troy, NY) in 1958. Mr. Weiss served in the U.S. Army at Aberdeen, MD, from 1954-1956. He married Cynthia Bruchac in 1956. Mr. Weiss's career in quality control engineering spanned 60 years, and he continued to work part-time until last year. The Weisses also lived in Ohio, New Jersey and Connecticut. Born to Swiss immigrant parents, Mr. Weiss was proudest of his education, and successful career, that he married his dearly loved wife, and raised 7 children with her. Mr. Weiss is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law Randall and Amy Weiss, and Christopher and Nina Weiss; daughters and sons-in-law, Paula and Bruce Gallay; Susanna and Merrill Sammis; and Linda and Michael Jordan, his sister Mrs. Janet Hulme of Herndon, VA; 14 grandchildren and 6 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Cynthia, his son Kevin Charles Weiss, and his daughter Kimberly Weiss Rotondi. Mr. Weiss will be honored by family in a private interment and memorial. His remains will be interred at King's Highway Cemetery, Milford, CT in the same plot as his late wife and his late son. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, Bridgeport, CT. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hour on June 19, 2019
