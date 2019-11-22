|
Charlie Mark Wyatt
Charlie Mark Wyatt, 49, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born on July 3, 1970 in Norwalk, Connecticut to the late Charlie Wyatt and Catherine Hales Wyatt. He was employed with the Norwalk Public Schools for a number of years. His legacy and memory will be treasured by his siblings, nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m., followed by a service of celebration at 4:00 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 17 West Ave. Norwalk, CT. with Rev. Dr. Lindsay Curtis officiating and Pastor Dexter Upshaw, Eulogist. Interment will be held at Norwalk Union Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in The Hour on Nov. 23, 2019