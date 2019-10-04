|
|
Chase Henry
Townsend-Ortiz
Chase Henry Townsend-Ortiz joined his loved ones in heaven, Tuesday, October 1, 2019. While transitioning, Chase was surrounded by his loving family.
Born May 10, 2000, to Aliya Townsend and the late Kenneth Ortiz, Chase was a truly larger than life presence who was known for his loyalty and devotion. Chase graduated from Norwalk High School and was attending Norwalk Community College through the NECA/P-Tech Program while working at The Inn at Longshore. Chase's thirst for life and adventure were matched only by his desire to be successful and make a difference in the lives of others.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his Mother, Aliya, sisters; Kaire(Anthony) and Charnessa. Maternal Grandmother, Glorine, Paternal Grandfather, Pedro, Aunts, Kenya (John), Bonnie(Richard), Michelle and Uncle, Peter. Chase was blessed to have the love and support of Special Cousins, Evan and Julius, Special Auntie, Josephine Anderson, his best friend, Razor and a host of family and friends. Chase is pre-deceased by his Father, Kenneth Ortiz, Maternal Grandfather, Henry "Hank" Townsend, Paternal Grandmother, Olga Ortiz, Paternal Great Grandmother, Elvira Grenata and Maternal Great Grandmother, Julia Mae Blanding-Titus and dear pet companion, Pugsley" Puggie" Townsend.
The funeral is going to be Monday October 7 @ Bethel A.M.E. Church in Norwalk CT
Family will receive guests starting at 11am and the service will start at 12, the burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery and the repass will be at Bethel A. M.E. Church
Published in The Hour on Oct. 5, 2019