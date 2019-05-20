Chester M. MacDow

Chester M. MacDow, 91, of Norwalk, husband of the late Suzanne Barnum MacDow, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019 at Wilton Meadows.

Born September 5, 1927 in Stamford, CT, he was the son of the late Chester M. MacDow Sr. and the late Julia Sherer MacDow.

Mr. MacDow served in the U.S. Army in WWII and worked at Merill Lynch for over 40 years in New York City before his retirement. He was a longtime Golf Ranger at Westchester Country Club where he became an avid golfer. He also enjoyed traveling.

Mr. MacDow is survived by his son Craig MacDow and his wife Carol of Norwalk, and by granddaughters Karalyn Mancini and Kimberly Weintraub and five great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his son Christopher MacDow, 50, (Feb. 8, 1968 - Sept. 7, 2018) who is also remembered at this time.

Friends of Chester and Chris may call on Thursday for 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Darien, CT. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences. Published in The Hour on May 20, 2019