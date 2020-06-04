Chris Arnette
Chris Arnette passed away suddenly in the early morning of May 28th, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital.
Chris was the beloved Mama to her children, Tina Arnette Florek and Larry Arnette Jr, the BEST mother-in-law to their spouses, Rob and Erin, and the role she loved the most, grandmother to Paige, Mason, Tripp and Mark.
She is survived by her partner, Ken Block, sister, Susan Nemec and brothers, Johnny and Tommy Stabell. And, adored by her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Gale. Also loved by her many nieces and nephews.
A lifelong Norwalk resident, she was the fun-loving, mischievous daughter of the late Paul and Louise Stabell. Chris always shared fond memories of growing up with her sister and 4 brothers on Adamson Ave. in South Norwalk.
Chris Arnette has been a cornerstone of Stew Leonard's for 43 years. She started out as a cashier, and moved on to being influential in establishing Stew Leonard's Bakery and Deli departments, before finding her true calling as the HR/Recruiting Manager for the last 35+ years. Any person who met Chris Arnette walked away better for it. Whether it be with a job opportunity, a bit of much needed advice, a shoulder to cry on, or a good laugh, you could always count on Chris for it. She had the best and most contagious laugh, that no doubt was the beginning of her many lifelong friendships. People just could not help but love Chris.
Chris loved people and she always made sure they knew it. Her sincerity and kindness will remain unmatched. Chris was a helper. If there was a need she would find a way to help. She did so by participated in countless food drives, blood drives, mentored at-risk children and so much more.
Chris Arnette was no doubt in heaven, that morning of May 28th. Her Mom and Dad, brothers David and Jimmy, nephew Gordon and husband Larry were all there to welcome her.
If each of us who knew her could commit to treating people with the level of respect, kindness and compassion that Chris did, we would not only honor her lasting legacy of good deeds, contagious laughter and benevolent spirit, but we would make our corners of the world better places. In a world where you can be anything, be kind, just like Chris would be.
Published in The Hour on Jun. 4, 2020.