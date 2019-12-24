|
|
Christa Schneider Bray
Christa Schneider Bray, 56, a long-term resident of Norwalk, died suddenly on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
She and her brother, Todd Regan Schneider, enjoyed growing up in the Broad River area of Norwalk, where they went to Ponus Ridge Middle School, then to Brien McMahon High School. Christa worked for the Norwalk School System as a teaching assistant for 22 years, first at Kendall Elementary School, then for the past ten years, at Columbus Magnet School. Popular with the students, Christa liked doing special projects with them, such as their Annual Produce Market, the Astronaut Program, and raising money for the Heart Fund. Recently, she had been enthusiastically reading to her one-year-old grandchild, the way she did with her students.
Seasonal plantings in her garden by her son Rob provided the flowers she was gifted in using for creative floral arrangements. As a good cook, she appreciated the annual harvest in her husband's vegetable garden.
He was proud of Christa being a heart donor, saying that "anytime someone donates an organ, he thinks it is a beautiful thing."
She was the wife of Robert Alan (Bob) Bray for 27 years, and mother of Robert Alan (Rob) Bray, Jr. and Megan Elizabeth Bray. Daughter of Norwalk resident, Roberta Kight Schneider, Christa was a proud first-time grandmother to Arrie-Wynter Johnson, lively daughter of Megan Bray and Mikol Johnson.
A Memorial Service has been planned for Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 in Christ Episcopal Church, 2 Emerson Street, East Norwalk, CT 06850. A Celebration of Life reception will follow at the Ferris Hill Club, 46 Ferris Avenue, Norwalk. Flowers are welcome, or contributions may be sent to the Christa Bray Memorial Fund, c/o Megan Elizabeth Bray. Funeral arrangements were made under the direct.ion of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT.
Published in The Hour on Dec. 26, 2019