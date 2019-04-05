Christine Elkins

Christine Elkins, loving mother and grandmother, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the age of 77.

Christine was born on June 24, 1941 in Buffalo, New York. She attended D'Youville College, where she studied medical technology and laboratory science. On February 20, 1965, she married Charles Elkins and together they raised twins, Gregory Hamilton and Stephanie Elkins. She worked as a histologist at Norwalk Hospital from 1987 until her retirement in 2007, and worked at Danbury, Greenwich and Stamford Hospitals in this capacity as well.

Christine is survived by her children, Gregory Elkins and Stephanie Enriquez, her grandsons, Jeren and Jace, her younger brother, Robert Wagner and his family, as well as two stepbrothers, James and David Warda and their families. She is also loved and missed by her daughter-in-law, Janet Jacobs, as well as her son-in-law, Jerico Enriquez. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Charles Elkins and her stepbrother Robert Warda.

A memorial will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Norwalk Inn, East Avenue, Norwalk. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to and Friends of Felines.

Please visit norwalkfh.com to read the full obituary and to leave an online condolence. Published in The Hour on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary