Christopher Delfino
Christopher Delfino, age 53 of Norwalk, died suddenly at his home on Monday, December 2, 2019. Chris was born in Stamford on July 27, 1966, the son of the late Matthew J. and Clyda Rae (Wall) Delfino. He was a graduate of Central C atholic High School and worked for many years as a carpenter. Chris enjoyed following the NY Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys and loved animals. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be dearly missed.
Chris is survived by his brother Nicholas Delfino and his wife Linda Cappello, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Chris's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Saturday, December 7 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, with a celebration of his life at 1 PM. Burial will be private. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Dec. 4, 2019