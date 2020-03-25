|
Christopher John Lule
Christopher John Lule, 58, of Norwalk, CT joined his loving parents, the late Kathleen Walsh Lule and Martin John Lule in Heaven on March 21, 2020 (World Down Syndrome Day).
Chris was born in Port Washington, NY on May 12, 1961 and moved with his family to Norwalk, CT in 1964. After his high school graduation, Chris went to work at Star, Inc. where he worked diligently and enjoyed many activities and friendships.
Chris was an excellent swimmer, bowler and basketball player, and proud Special Olympic medalist. He was an avid reader and enjoyed math. He brought his amazing sense of humor to every family celebration, holiday, and Sunday dinner. He gave a smile and wave to every police officer he spotted. He loved going for walks with his sister, Joanie (aka Mommy), horsing around with his brother-in-law, Gary (aka Daddy), playing guitar with his nephew, Mark, and dancing with his nieces, Jessica and Mary Kathleen. We, his family, feel profoundly blessed to have journeyed through life hand-in-hand with Chris. Through Chris we became connected to a whole community of amazing people, which has been -and will continue to be - an irreplaceable joy. Thank you, Chrissy, for teaching us the true meaning of life. Our hearts are bigger and the world is better because of you.
Chris is survived by his devoted sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Gary Lyon of Milford, CT, his best buddy and brother, Kevin Lule of Norwalk, CT, his sister Eileen Lule Roy of Fairfield, CT, his adoring nieces and nephews Jessica Lyon and husband Brian Hendrickson, Mark Christopher Lyon, and Mary Kathleen Lyon, great-niece and nephews Juliette Lyon, Patrick Hendrickson and Nathaniel Hendrickson, as well as "Grandma" Mary Lyon. Chris was predeceased by his doting uncle, John Walsh, and "Grandpa" Robert Lyon.
We'd like to thank his loving, caring family at Stoler House group home, Star, Inc., and Star Seniors. Thanks to Dr. Richard Huntley for his years of care for Chris. You are all in our hearts.
Burial will be private and a Memorial Mass and celebration of Chris will follow at a later date. Please consider a gift to Star, Inc. in remembrance of Chris: www.starct.org/donate. Star, Inc. was there for Chris and our family throughout his life, providing him with activities, work, support, love and ultimately a home once his daily needs went beyond our ability to meet. Our family is grateful beyond words. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/Obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 26, 2020