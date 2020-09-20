Claire Skidd

Claire Cardelle Skidd
Claire Cardelle Skidd passed away peacefully September 7, 2020 in Georgia. Born February 28,1936 the daughter of Yolanda Abbazia Cardelle and Nicholas Cardelle in Connecticut. She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband George C. Skidd, and her beloved son Richard Scott DiPasquale.
She is survived by her daughter Judith A DiPasquale, and her husband Thomas Tuttle, stepdaughters Laurie Skidd, Melissa Montanaro and her husband John Montanaro, 8 grandchildren, her brother Nicholas W Cardell and his wife Marion Carden. as well as 4 nieces and 1 nephew.
Claire was a graduate of Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School. She worked in her early career in New York City in the Publishing industry able to type 90 words a minute. She enjoyed boating and motorcycle riding with her husband and friends. For over 35 years she worked for Sonic Corporation in Stratford, CT retiring as Vice President. She loved cooking Some wonderful Italian meals for her family.
Retiring in Georgia, she enjoyed teaching Sunday School and attending church at St. Benedict's Catholic Church. She was an avid reader and always loved a good game Of Canasta. After her husband died in 2017, she met some wonderful friends at the Johns Creek Senior Center. She loved watching university of Georgia Bull Dawgs Football, and was following the political unrest in our country.
Her words of kindness and strength to handle adversity will live in the hearts of those who loved her. She believed words mattered, taught us to always hope, and to let go of what one could not control.
Donations to your favorite charity
will be appreciated in her remembrance.
Due to Covid, services are private. She will be buried in Norwalk, Connecticut. Collins Funeral Norwalk, CT and Georgia Cremation Duluth, GA have provided for arrangements and services. Please visit www.collinsfh.com
to leave condolences.