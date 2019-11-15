|
Claire Zizzo
Claire A. Zizzo, age 78 of Norwalk, died peacefully at the Norwalk Hospital with her family at her side. She was the loving wife for 46 years of Emmanuel Zizzo. Claire was born on August 2, 1941 in Glen Cove, NY, the daughter of the late Earl B. and Claire Mumma. She was a graduate of the Kings County Hospital Nursing School, subsequently specializing in Neurology and Intensive Care. She was a registered nurse in New York and Connecticut. Her passion in the field of gerontology lead her to work in nursing homes and for the last 7 years of her decades long career, she was Director of Nursing at Wilton Meadows Health Care Center.
Claire enjoyed cooking and her meals were loved by her children and their friends. She filled her home with Amish quilts, candles, dolls, and wall hangings. Each year, she was thrilled to decorate for Christmas, and people frequently compared her living room "Santa's Workshop." Her food, laughter, and incredible humor created a warm, welcoming home.
Creativity was central to Claire's life. She was masterful at arranging flowers, gardening, and crocheting. She enjoyed making special blankets for each of her children, and, when a baby was on the way, she was always excited to create an individualized baby blanket. Claire also enjoyed learning and playing the organ. Her music would light up the room and literally shake the pictures on the walls.
A naturally nuturing person, Claire provided warmth and compassion to all she encountered. Babies, kittens, and puppies seemed to find Claire's sweetness irresistable and couldn't help but snuggle up for a nap, awaking to smell of her sweet perfume. In addition to her own children, Claire embraced many others who came to think of her as if their own mother.
Surviving Claire is her husband and children Liz, Anastasia, Trinette, Matthew and Claire and her three grandsons, Hayden, Avery and Elijah, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Claire's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Sunday, Nov. 17, from 3-6 p.m.. Burial at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY will be on Monday, Nov. 18 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 ( www.diabetes.org). For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Nov. 16, 2019