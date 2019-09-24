|
Claude McFadden
Claude McFadden, 68, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019. He was born on January 18, 1951 in Alcolu, South Carolina to the late Solomon McFadden and Emma McFadden Ramsey. He retired from DHL Airways after numerous years of service. His memory will be cherished by his wife Corlis McFadden of Norwalk, CT; one daughter, Taneka McFadden; one son, Brad Starks; one granddaughter, Kamisha Lewis, six siblings and a host of extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.– 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 17 West Ave., Norwalk, CT. with Rev. Dr. Lindsay E. Curtis officiating. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 25, 2019