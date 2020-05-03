Clifford Dalmage
Clifford G. Dalmage, a longtime resident of Westport, CT. Born February 11, 1931, to his mother Juliet Crosby, in the Parish of St. Andrew, West Indies, Jamaica, went to be with our Heavenly Father for his eternal rest on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Clifford was a resident of Westport from 1972, was employed with the Town of Westport until his retirement in 2009. He was an avid world traveler, he enjoyed being in the company of the young and old and entertaining at home. Clifford was known as being quiet, kind, easy-going, lover of animals, warm, and funny. He accepted everyone no matter where they came from. Clifford was loved and admired by his many friends and family members all over the world.
Clifford is survived by his wife Jossete Dalmage, of 24 years; his four children Hazel Dalmage, Parsia Duval-Gilbert, Jaqueline Dalmage of Fairfield County and Philip Dalmage Chicago, IL; his six grandchildren Leila, Mark, Kimberly, Kelly, Mahalia, and Owen; his ten great-grandchildren Ashani, Daina, Trinity, Omari, Zsahi, Maya, Harper, Kingston, London, and Jason; his two sisters Isilda and Louise and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his first wife Daphne Dalmage in 2008, brother, Rupert Crosby, and two grandsons Jason and Paul.
His celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Flowers and donations can be sent to Christ and Holy Trinity Church, 55 Myrtle Ave., Westport, CT 06880.



Published in The Hour on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
