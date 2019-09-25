|
|
Clifford "Tommy" Krausse
Clifford "Tommy" Krausse, 84, of Norwalk, passed away on Sept. 24, surrounded by his family. Born in Rowayton, the son of the late Fred and Muriel (Juleson) Krausse, he was the husband of the late Barbara (Taylor) Krausse. A volunteer Firefighter since the age of 18, he served as the president of the Rowayton Volunteer Hose Co. #1 from 1984-1997. He had served in the National Guard, loved the outdoors, camping with his son and daughter-in-law, and was a fan of the UCONN women's basketball and the NY Yankees.
He is survived by his daughter Sharon (Richard) Decarie of Bethel, Thomas "Timmy" (Linda) Krausse of Norwalk, Daphne Martin of Leesburg, FL, six grandchildren; Michael, T.J. and Shaniya Krausse, Nicole (Aurelio) Horton, Christina and Jessica Decarie, three cherished great-grandchildren, A.J., Peyton and Bentley Horton, and a sister Lillian Lewis.
His family will receive friends on Friday 6-8 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk, with a prayer service to begin at 7:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to: Rowayton Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, 136 Rowayton Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06853. For directions please visit: Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Sept. 26, 2019