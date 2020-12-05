Clorinda Iacono
Clorinda Iacono, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on December 4, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Clorinda was born in Fontana, Ischia, Italy, on November 4, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Frank Mattera and Maria Verde Mattera. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Raffaele Iacono.
At eleven years old, Clorinda's father left for America, and she learned the responsibilities of being a second parent to her younger siblings, while still living in Italy. She told wonderful stories, often reminiscing about her hard life experiences in Italy, helping to raise her 5 younger siblings in her father's absence and moving to a foreign country with 3 small children as an adult. Clorinda and Raffaele immigrated to America in 1965 for a better life, especially for their children. She learned English and got her driver's license. Although her first priority was family and being a homemaker, she worked at Diane Knit Factory part time during the 1970's and then at Bradlees until her retirement. She loved and valued family, especially entertaining her children and grandchildren every Sunday afternoon with an Italian spread. It was on Sundays when Clorinda would give advice, often quoting life's lessons she learned from her elders in Italy. Sitting around the dinner table, eating and laughing with company, made her the happiest. She also loved spending her summers in Ischia, cruises to the Caribbean, and many trips to Florida.
She is survived by her three children, Joann Iacono (Giovanni); Toni Hudak (Jack); and Lou Iacono. Clorinda was the grandmother of six grandchildren Valentina Cenatiempo, Linda Argentari, Stephanie Stonoha, Jack Hudak, Amanda and Louie Iacono. She was the great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Rocco, Gianni, Joey, Charlotte & Colin.
In addition, she is survived by her siblings, Louie (Mary); Larry (Betty), Sal (Rose); and Anna (Peter) Mattera. Preceding her in death was her brother John Mattera. She was the aunt of many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Clorinda's Masonicare Nurses, Sarah & Carolyn, her healthcare aid, Mary for their kind and gentle care these past few months, along with her caregivers Nina and Dania.
Due to Covid restrictions, private visiting hours for family. The Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral mass on Monday, December 7, at 10:30, at St. Matthew's, 16 Scribner Ave., Norwalk. Entombment will follow at St. John's Mausoleum. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com
