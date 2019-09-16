|
Concetta S. DiScala
Concetta S. DiScala, "Connie", passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019 surrounded by her family after a prolonged battle with the effects of dementia. Connie remained in her home, as were her wishes, cared for by her loving son Mark, weekend caregiver and devoted friend Laura, and with the assistance of the skilled and compassionate nurses of the Vitas Healthcare & Hospice. The daughter of the late Fannie and Joseph Santella was 93 years old.
Connie was predeceased by her beloved husband Frank F. DiScala, who built the home they shared and loved on Skytop Drive; her brother and sister-in-law, Andrew J. Santella and Tina S. Santella, and her parents Fannie and Joseph Santella. She is survived by her two sons, Gary D. DiScala of South Norwalk, and Mark J. DiScala of Bridgeport; her brother Dennis J. Santella and sister in law Pat, of East Norwalk; her sister in law Elvera D. Paqua of New Milford; and their families.
Connie attended local schools, and graduated from Norwalk High School. She was possessed of an incredible work ethic, having begun her career as a bookkeeper, and at one time owned a small manufacturing business, and in her retirement years, did volunteer work in the offices of Congressman Christopher Shays. Connie loved cooking, baking, knitting, crocheting, and took a keen interest in East Norwalk's civic affairs. She was a deeply patriotic American, who was fiercely proud of her Italian-American roots. Connie and her husband Frank were avid boaters for much of their lives, and were lifetime members of the South Norwalk Boat Club. But above all, she loved her two "boys." Her loving touch, and her sense of humor will be forever and profoundly missed by them.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 20, at the Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. -11 a.m., with a Catholic service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. Condolences may be expressed on line at www.collins-funeral.com.
The family suggests a contribution to the , in recognition of this too little talked about disease, and requests that prayers be said for the many family members, all throughout this land, who are quietly and stoically caring for parents, husbands and wives, afflicted with this illness. May God grant them the strength to continue their journey.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 17, 2019