Concetta Peters

Concetta Peters (nee DiGiorgio), longtime resident of Westport and Southport, passed away on Wednesday, November 18th at the age of 91. "Connie" grew up in the Bronx, NY and married Joseph Peters on March 16, 1952. They moved to Connecticut in 1979.

Connie is survived by her three daughters, Joan LeCount, Annmarie Ellison (Bernard) and Linda Peters (Chris Moyler); six grandchildren, Chris LeCount (Ashley), Erica LeCount, Bryan Ellison (Ceina), Alex Ellison, Trevor and Avery Moyler; 2 great-grandchildren, Olivia and Gavin LeCount; and a large extended family and circle of friends.

Connie was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph Peters; parents, Agatha and Giuseppe DiGiorgio; her sisters, Irma and Philomena and their spouses; her son-in-law, William LeCount; and her dear friend and companion, Robert Sonntag.

She loved her family, food (cooking) and feasts (large gatherings), her friends at Southport Woods and the St. Ann's Club. She will be missed, but her memory will be a comfort.

A private interment is planned with a memorial service to be held at a later date. If you would like to honor her memory, a donation in her name to the St. Ann's Club, 16 Hendricks Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851, would be greatly appreciated. She spent many happy hours with this kind and generous group.



