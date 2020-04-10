|
Constance (Connie) Florence Cook
Jan. 18, 1933 - April 7, 2020Constance (Connie) Cook passed away peacefully on April 7 at the age of 87. She is survived by her two children Tim and Sharon, as well as her dear sister Shirley, her husband Bill and their children Billy, Lisa and Craig.
Connie was an accomplished pianist and accordion player, and loved to dance. This love of music is how she met her husband Paul Cook at a dance which led to 56 years of marriage. Paul passed away in 2011 leaving her with fond memories of all those dance steps they took together through life.
Living the majority of her life in Norwalk, from an early age she dedicated herself to family. With great enjoyment, she created a home filled with constant activity with family and friends. An avid lover of animals brought an array of pets into the mix. Throughout her life she enjoyed working - starting as an operator at Norwalk Hospital and then an office administrator for several doctors. Her outgoing personality and caring manner made anyone she met happy to know her. To know Connie also meant to understand her determination. Once her children were older, she went back to school and at the age of 60 successful completed her GED. Whatever she set her mind to, she accomplished it. Laughter was another hallmark of her spirited soul. There was always a silver lining; a smile that remembered to savor the good in life. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends each and every day.
There will be a ceremony at St. John's in Darien on Monday, April 13 at 11 a.m. Due to restrictions on gatherings, her service is closed. However, if you know Connie, we would love to hear from you. An online guest book is available at www.lawrencefuneralhome.com for signatures or stories – whatever you prefer. If you would like to send flowers, they can be addressed to the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home in Darien. Or donations to Adopt A Dog in Armonk are appreciated.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 12, 2020