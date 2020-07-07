1/1
Constance Stellato
Constance L. Stellato
Constance "Connie" L. Stellato, 91, wife of the late Sam Stellato, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her home in Rowayton. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Lena.
She graduated from Hunter College, where she received her nursing degree. As a registered nurse, Connie was office manager and assistant to the chief at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, before devoting the next 3 decades to assisting Dr. Vexler in private practice. Upon retiring, she devoted her life to St. Joseph Church, where she was an active member, volunteering for any position that needed filling, she was past president of the Columbiettes, a longtime volunteer at Birthright & Norwalk Hospital.
Connie is survived by her loving sister Vivian as well as her cherished nieces and nephews, Mario, Debbie and Patti, and she was a beloved great-aunt to Alex, Sabrina, Nick, Julianne, Michael and Olivia.
Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on July 9, at St. Joseph Church, Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk.
Memorial donations may be made to: St. Joseph Church, 85 S. Main St., Norwalk, CT 06854. To leave a condolence on her online guestbook, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com



Published in The Hour on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
