Cornelia McKenzie Buono
"Kennie"
Cornelia McKenzie Courtney Buono, 80, known to friends as "Kennie," passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, surrounded by her family, at Greenwich Hospital. Born in Norwalk, the daughter of Virginia Monsell Marasco, she was the beloved wife of Michael T. Buono, for 63 years. She graduated from Norwalk High School, and attended both Katherine Gibbs and Sacred Heart University. Kennie was an active member of our community, as a member of the Junior Women's Club, volunteer with Meals on Wheels, past president of the Marvin School PTA and realtor in Fairfield County. She was a member of the Shore and Country Club and enjoyed sharing her time there with those she loved. An avid reader, Kennie loved crossword puzzles, traveling, playing the piano, and spending time with her family and friends. Kennie cherished her grandchildren and took great pleasure from all of their sporting, school and art activities.
In addition to her husband Michael, she is survived by their children, Steven Buono and his wife Nicola, Timothy Buono and his wife Silvana of Norwalk, and Carla Welch and her husband Kevin of Norwalk; her five grandchildren, Michael and Sean Welch, Nicholas, Francesca and Cecilia Buono; two sisters, Martha Jayne and Patricia Jayne; and several nieces and nephews.
Her family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept 28, from 10-11 a.m. at St. Paul's on the Green, 60 East Ave., Norwalk. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's on the Green, followed by committal in the church's Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest memorial donations directed to: Education and Hope, PO Box 486, Norwalk, CT 06850 (Educationandhope.org). For directions or to send her family an online condolence, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Sept. 25, 2019