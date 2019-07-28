|
Cornelia Harrington Toffolo
Cornelia Harrington Toffolo, age 89, beloved wife of Luigi, 39-year resident of Wilton, passed away Thursday, July 25. Born August 11, 1929, in Cambridge, MA, to Bessie S. and Cornelius J. Harrington. Connie began her education with the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur at Blessed Sacrament School and graduated from St. Mary of the Annunciation High School in Cambridge, MA in 1947. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in English Language Literature, 1952, where she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She worked for a time at the Cambridge and Boston public libraries, before marrying Lou in 1959. She was an invaluable support to him throughout his career, providing a wonderful home for their family in many cities before settling in Wilton. She was the loving mother of five children, Marissa (Walker) Woodworth of Wilton, Paul of Holiday, FL, James of Lake Isabella, CA, Dan (Janet) of Trumbull, and Patti (Tom) Woods of Highland Park, IL. She was the much-loved grandmother and "Nan" to seven grandchildren, Walker, Hugh and Madeleine Woodworth, Dina and Giovanni Toffolo, Alexis and Hannah Toffolo. One of the mainstays of her life was her friendship with her dear sisters, the late Naomi (the late Charles) Ferguson of Medford, MA, Monica (the late John) McCafferty of Cambridge, MA, and Maureen (the late Dick) DeCloux of Manchester, NH. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Wilton. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Wilton. Donations in her name may be made to https://www.strokeassociation.org
Published in The Hour from July 29 to Aug. 1, 2019