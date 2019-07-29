|
|
Cosima (Sina) Giglio
Cosima (Sina) Giglio, 75, a resident of Norwalk, CT died on Thursday, July 25th after a long illness where she demonstrated remarkable strength and courage.
Born in Termini Imerese, Sicily, on April 9, 1944, Sina and her husband, Frank, moved to Connecticut in 1965 shortly after their wedding. A devoted wife, mother and "Nonna" with a passion for her family, cooking and sewing, Sina was the backbone of the family as its source of strength, fortitude and faith. Her family always came first, she always had a kind word to say and approached life with a selflessness admired by all.
Sina is survived by her husband of 55 years, Frank Giglio, children Lawrence, and wife Gina, Giglio and Marilynn (Giglio), and husband Rick, Knapp, both of Norwalk, CT, and David, and wife Kary, Giglio of New York City, brothers, Agostino Cusimano (Giuseppina), Antonino Cusimano (Maria) and Providenza Palmisano (Salvatore) who reside in Sicily, Italy, and grandchildren, Jessica and Erica Giglio, and Lilliana and Parker Knapp. She is also survived by many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, July 31 from Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home (92 East Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851) followed on Thursday, Aug. 1 with a mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Jerome Roman Catholic Church (23 Half Mile Rd., Norwalk, CT 06851). Interment will immediately follow the mass at St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations to New York Presbyterian Funding in memory of Cosima Giglio. Memorial donations can also be made at www.nyp.org/giving. Direct your gift to 'other' and submit to Dr. Kato Fund #67133. Letters of condolences can be sent to the Giglio family courtesy of Collins Funeral Home.
Published in The Hour on July 30, 2019