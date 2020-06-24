Courtney Hutchinson
1989 - 2020
Courtney Lynn Hutchinson
Courtney Lynn Hutchinson, age 31 of Norwalk, died suddenly at home on June 22, 2020. Born in Norwalk on January 23, 1989, she was the daughter of Debbie Stewart Hutchinson of Norwalk and the late James C. Hutchinson, Jr. Courtney attended Norwalk schools and had been working as a customer service representative for Indeed. Courtney is also survived by her brother, James C. Hutchinson, III, his grandparents James C. Hutchinson, Sr. and Doris Taylor Hutchinson, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services and interment will be private. Please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com to leave the family an online condolence.



Published in The Hour on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
