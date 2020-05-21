Cynthia Renae Richardson
Cynthia Renae Richardson (Ticking) died peacefully at home in Norwalk, CT on April 9, 2020 at the age of 51. Her battle with cancer over the last four years is over and she has no more pain.
Born in December 23,1968 in Norwalk, CT, she is oldest daughter of Haywood and Margaret Ann Ticking of Norwalk, Connecticut. Cherishing her memories she leaves one son, Devon Haywood Ticking, of Charlotte, NC; one beautiful granddaughter, Nyla Renae Ticking, daughter of Jariaha Q. Ford, of Charlotte NC; one sister Angela Ticking, Norwalk CT. We will miss our wonder woman. However, she lives forever in our hearts. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Published in The Hour on May 21, 2020.
