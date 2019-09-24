The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
203-255-1031
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
285 Lyons Plain Rd.
Weston, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Reinker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale B. Reinker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale B. Reinker Obituary
Dale B. Reinker
Dale B. Reinker, 88, formerly of Weston, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was married to his beloved wife, Nancy (Cooke) Reinker for 63 years and lived in Fairfield, CT and Phoenix, AZ.
Dale was born in Cleveland, OH to Melvin and Lydia (Woidke) Reinker. He served in the US Army and studied Fine Art at Kent State University, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He also studied at the Cleveland Art Institute. He specialized in 2 and 3 dimensional landscapes and cityscapes, which were exhibited throughout the United States. His art received numerous awards including Art of the Northeast. Dale was a juried member of the Silvermine Art Guild.
As an entrepreneur in the retail and mail order art supply business, he founded the Art Supply Warehouse in Norwalk, CT.
Dale was an active member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Weston as well as the Weston Field Club.
Among his many joys were travels throughout the world, especially Paris. He made a mean Manhattan cocktail, loved Cherry Garcia ice cream, babies, the New England Patriots and enjoyed UCONN Women's Basketball.
Dale is survived by his wife, Nancy, his sister, Ellen (Ralph) Newman of Aurora, OH, his daughters, Shahn (Edwin) Knights of Boxboro, MA, Laura Reinker of Ridgway, CO, and Karen (Cory) Attra of Jaffrey, NH. He was affectionately known and now remembered as "Buddy" by his 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by numerous friends, artists and business associates.
Friends are invited to a graveside Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 285 Lyons Plain Rd., Weston, CT 06883 with a reception to follow in the parish hall.
Memorial contributions are welcome in Dale's name to the church or to the Silvermine Guild Art Center, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan, CT 06840.
To send online condolences, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in The Hour from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
Download Now