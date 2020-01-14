The Hour Obituaries
Daniel Cellucci Obituary
Daniel F. Cellucci
Daniel F. Cellucci, age 87, of Weston, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the widower of Juliana Cellucci.
A Funeral Service will be held for Daniel on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church Street, Georgetown CT 06829. Friends may greet his family from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at Hillside Cemetery, Wilton with full military honors. A full obituary is to follow at a later date. To offer online condolences to the family, please visit http://www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Jan. 15, 2020
