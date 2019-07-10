Daniel F. Patchen Jr.

Daniel F. Patchen Jr. formerly of Norwalk, CT, passed away with his family by his bedside on the 3rd of July, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Dan was preceded in death by his father Daniel F. Patchen Sr. and beloved mother Jennie Patchen. Dan graduated from Worcester Academy and went on to become owner of Dan Patchen & Son Pools in Norwalk, CT. He changed career paths and began building homes in Norwalk, then continued his career in Florida where he had resided for the past 20 years. Dan enjoyed traveling in his motor home, had a passion for restoring antique cars and was a member of the Coachman Rod & Custom Car Club in Norwalk, CT. He also loved racing and working on race cars with his brother Richard. Dan was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be truly missed. He is survived by his partner of 40 years, Elizabeth (Betty) Parisi, his son Daniel Kenneth Patchen of Rocky Hill, CT, his brothers Robert Patchen (wife Donna) of Milford, CT and Richard Patchen (wife Kathy) of Cave Creek, Arizona, and his extended family: Nicki Parisi of Cape Coral, FL, Carmen & Barbara Parisi of Shelton, CT, Cindy and Sammie Smith of Lehigh Acres, FL, Vincent Parisi of Ansonia, CT, Randi and Michael Bellantoni of Cape Coral, FL, 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Ft. Myers, FL. Dan's remains will then be returned to his home town of Norwalk, CT, where a Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, July 19,2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church, 1184 New Field St., Stamford, CT. He will be interred at St. Johns Cemetery, 405-08 Hoyt St. and 25 Camp Ave. Darien, CT., where he will be laid to rest with his parents. Published in The Hour on July 11, 2019