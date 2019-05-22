|
|
Daniel Jerome Kaplan
On Saturday, May 18, 2019, Daniel J. Kaplan of Ashburn, VA, formerly of Glastonbury, CT. Beloved husband of Frances Jeanette Kaplan; loving father of Richard Mark (Sheri) Kaplan, Ronda Sue Kaplan and Bonnie Corinne (Tad) Gallo. Also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Graveside funeral services were held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.
Published in The Hour on May 22, 2019