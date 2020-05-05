Daniel Joseph Letizia, Sr.
Dan "Sabu" Letizia, age 82, of Trumbull (formerly of Norwalk), CT left this world on May 3, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport. We thank the dedicated and courageous hospital staff for all they did for Dan and for so many others during this time.
Born and raised in Norwalk, CT, Dan was the son of Joseph "Uncle Joe" Letizia and Jennie Pinto Letizia. Dan was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran. He went on to serve in the U.S. State Department and saw much of the world in his time of honorable service to the country that he loved. Upon returning from his service abroad, Dan established himself as a successful owner of Uncle Joe's restaurant and later Phoenix Limousine. Dan loved to tell stories of his youth and travels. During his time in New York City in the early 60's, Dan often appeared at open mic poetry readings at Café Wha? in Greenwich Village where he delivered his original verse with unique flair and gusto! A diehard and lifelong fan of the Brooklyn (L.A.) Dodgers; he played, coached and umpired the sport of baseball for much of his life. He coached both of his sons' baseball teams and took great pride in their achievements both on and off the field. He was also a mentor for the players he coached over the years and was adored by them all. In his later years, Dan took special delight in his grandchildren's sports, interests and activities. He never missed a single game or event. He was their biggest supporter in whatever they tried. Dan was an avid fan of horseracing and was often quite lucky at three card poker and roulette! He loved to enjoy a nice glass of red wine with a good meal at the Mohegan Sun Casino. Dan was married for 43 years to the love of his life, Gertrude "Gertie" Potenzianni Letizia, and now rests in eternal peace with her. In addition to his beloved parents and wife, Dan was predeceased by his brother Louis Letizia and sister Victoria Letizia Cook. He is survived by his sister, Mary Letizia Massaro, who, in his own words, 'was like a mother' to him. Dan is also survived by his sons, Daniel Joseph Letizia, Jr., Dennis Louis Letizia and his wife, Michele Segers Letizia, two granddaughters, Madison Shae Letizia and Morgan Rhae Letizia as well as two grandsons, Brendan Gerard Letizia and Nicholas John Letizia, Erin Kelly, and many beloved nieces and nephews. In his time on earth, Dan touched so many lives and cherished his family and lifelong friendships, most especially his best friend of 72 years, Joe Mastrianna. He will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan's memory can be made to Norwalk Education Foundation at www.norwalkeducation.org or mailed to 125 East Avenue, 3rd Floor, Norwalk CT 06851.
Due to social/health concerns at this time surrounding public gatherings, funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Collins Funeral Home, Norwalk where online condolences may be left by visiting us at collins-funeral.com
Published in Connecticut Post & The Hour on May 5, 2020.