Daniel Sullivan
Daniel Sullivan, 81, of Norwalk, passed away on November 23 surrounded by his family. Born in Bridgeport on October 24, 1939 to Daniel and Helen (Martin) Sullivan, Dan was a beloved educator who began teaching at Wooster Junior High School in Stratford. He spent the majority of his career working for the Westport Board of Education, first as vice principal of Long Lots Junior High School and later as principal of both Coleytown and Greens Farms Elementary schools. Dan was preceded in death by his loving wife Lorna and is survived by four children: Kevin Sullivan of Los Angeles, Maureen Gonzales of Philadelphia, Daniel Sullivan of Fairfield, and Lorna Sullivan of Philadelphia. He is also survived by six grandchildren, who all adored their Pop Pop: Molly and Clare Gonzales, Paige and Benjamin Sullivan, and Lauren and Liam Hempel. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family has elected to have a private service on Saturday, November 28. Donations can be made instead to Alzheimer's research (alz.org
) in his memory. To send a condolence to his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com