David Dunlop Bates, Jr, 66, died at his home in Norwalk on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, of natural causes. Born March 29, 1953 in Ridgewood, New Jersey, he was the son of Virginia Fenner Bates and the late David Dunlop Bates, Sr, grandson to the late Kenneth and Gladys Bates and Ward and Mavis Fenner. David was a multi-talented musician. He played a killer blues harmonica and performed with many accomplished musicians over the years. He was also a passionate film buff, creative chef, enthusiastic collectables hobbyist and artist, and a skilled substance abuse counselor. He is survived by his children, David Bates and Sarah Bates of Oceanside, California, his mother Virginia Bates of Norwalk, his sister Janet Bates and her husband Mark Vollenweider of Trumbull, and his niece Hannah Vollenweider of Trumbull. In addition to his father and grandparents, he was predeceased by his brother, Philip Bates. David was a two-time cancer survivor and donations in his memory may be made to: The ( or 1-800-227-2345). A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Published in The Hour on Apr. 6, 2019