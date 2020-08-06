David Craig Campbell

Sept 7, 1944 - Jul 29, 2020

David Craig Campbell, 75, of Lafayette, CO, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from complications of vascular parkinsonism.

David was born on September 7, 1944, in Norwalk, CT to the late Lester M. and Mary Wright Campbell. After graduating from Brien McMahon High School, he served four years in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a dispatcher for Emery Air Freight and DHL, through which he was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. David was a longtime resident of Bethel, CT, where he and his former wife, Sandra Roberts Campbell, raised their two children. A lifelong fan of stock car racing, he actively followed the NASCAR circuit. He also had a passion for vintage cars, which he enjoyed restoring and showing at classic car events.

He is survived by his daughter, Donna and her husband Paul Ironside of Lafayette, CO; son Douglas Campbell of Long Beach, CA; grandchildren, Benjamin and Kate Ironside; sister Agnes McLeod of Oxford, CT; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, John Irvine Campbell.

A memorial service with military honors is being arranged for later this year.



