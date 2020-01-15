|
|
David Glenn Forslund
October 20, 1937 - January 11, 2020
David Glenn Forslund passed away peacefully at his home in Silvermine on January 11th, 2020, after courageously battling a long illness. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 25, at 11:30 a.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Roseanne Forslund, and was a loving Father to his son Glenn, daughter-in-law Jennifer and granddaughters Cameron and Kendall of Canton, CT; his daughter Susan of Atlanta, GA, and a nephew, Michael Croake of Charlotte, N.C. He was raised in Glenview, Illinois, and remained friends all his life with the childhood friends he made on the street where he lived. His Swedish ancestry remained an important part of his life, and stayed close to his many first cousins and their families. Dave graduated from Southern Illinois University with a degree in Business. The majority of his career was in the paper industry at Kimberly-Clark, Hammermill and International Paper. Dave loved cars and trains and was one of the Pioneers of the Great Train Holiday Show at the Wilton Historical Society. Dave was an active member of the Wilton Kiwanis Club for many years. He will be remembered as a man who was always kind, gentle and thoughtful, and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dave's name to Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County – Hospice Program, 22 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT 06897 or online at www.visitingnurse.net; or to the .
Published in The Hour from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020