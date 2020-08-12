David Daniel Henwood, Jr.
David Daniel Henwood Jr. of Ridgefield, CT passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his wife and four children on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was the loving husband of Mary Cecelia Hudson Henwood. David met Mary on a blind date in New York City and has been married to her for 60 years. They moved to Wilton, CT in 1966 and lived on Linden Tree Road and Ridgefield Road where they raised their five children. David was born on September 9, 1935 in Boston, Massachusetts, son of the late David and Louise (Hannan) Henwood. David was a graduate of St. John's Preparatory School and Boston College. He served for eight years in the United States Naval reserves from 1955-1962. A resident of Wilton from 1966 until retirement to Ridgefield in 2008; David retired from Paper Corporation of America in New York City in 2005 and started his dream job as a yacht salesman. He was an expert yachtsman and his joy was sailing the Alida around Marblehead harbor with family and friends. In 2003, he was the navigator of Touchwoods, a 37-foot Tartan yacht with his best friend, Dr. Alastair Craig in the Bermuda race that sailed from Marion, Massachusetts to Bermuda. David served as a volunteer Ambulance Driver in both River Edge, N.J. and Wilton, CT. He was also a member of the Boston Yacht Club in Marblehead, Massachusetts, and Roton Point Club in Rowayton, CT. David was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in River Edge. For more than 40 years, he served as a Board Member for an organization that supports recovery and fellowship to improve family life. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary and his four children, David D. Henwood III, Mary L. Henwood, Catherine Henwood Eklund, Tara Henwood Butzbaugh and her husband Daniel Elden Butzbaugh and daughter-in-law, Maria Concepción Muñoz Garcia of Madrid, Spain. He was predeceased by his beloved son John Christopher Henwood, who perished on September 11, 2001 in the attacks on The World Trade Center in New York City. He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren, Daniel Henwood, Rachel Henwood, Fiona Klotz, Aidan Klotz, Julia Eklund, Anders Eklund, Megan Eklund, Alejandro Henwood-Muñoz, Claudia Henwood-Muñoz, Benjamin Butzbaugh, and Cecilia Butzbaugh. He is also survived by his two beloved sisters Anne McGrath of Marblehead, Massachusetts and Helen Henwood of Salisbury, Massachusetts as well as his brothers-in-law Thomas G. Hudson (Regina), and George P. Hudson (Florence), along with his sisters-in-law Margaret Murphy, and Jean Quinn (Tom) and his 26 nieces and nephews. David was also predeceased by his sisters Louise Henwood Sullivan and Cathy Henwood Callahan. A mass will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 229 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT 06897. Interment with military honors will immediately follow at Hillside Cemetery, Wilton, CT. Due to the pandemic, masks are required inside the church and there will not be a reception. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart Center at Boston Children's Hospital, in honor of his grandniece Lilah Horndahl. Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215 or via online at: https://secure.childrenshospital.org/site/Donation2df_id=4322&mfc_pref=T&4322.donation=form1&s_src=GIVENOWHDR&_ga=2.88986712.2114087880.1597191398-1634789543.1597191398