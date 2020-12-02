David Frank Hurwitt
David Frank Hurwitt of New Canaan, CT passed away November 19, 2020. David was born on April 8, 1938 in Kansas City, MO, the son of Irwin and Nancy Hurwitt. He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Susan, their four children - Douglas, Laura Towle, David, and Sarah Clark, their spouses, 11 grandchildren, his sister, Joann Kinney, and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
David graduated from Harvard University in 1960 and received an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1964, following a stint in the Air Force. He spent twenty-six years with General Foods Corp, including six years in Europe running the company's English and French subsidiaries before returning to the US as General Manager of the Breakfast Foods Division, and then Corporate VP of Marketing. David subsequently worked as VP of Marketing for Flagstar, owner of Denny's, and Hardee's largest franchisee.
David then began nearly 20 years as a dedicated mentor and coach to a variety of small businesses, first through Renaissance Executive Forums and then through his own practice, Hurwitt Coaching. A wonderful communicator with the ability to ask deeply insightful questions which he sprinkled with his own wisdom, David loved working 1-on-1 with others, helping them to achieve their dreams. His years of working in, and then leading large organizations and teams, combined with his own management style - supportive, and conveying the importance of responsibility and accountability - provided a template that many of his small business clients continue to use with great success and gratitude.
Alongside his work, David volunteered regularly for many organizations, including The Rotary Club of New Canaan, served on the boards of The Institute for Global Ethics, Shakespeare on the Sound - Rowayton and ABC (A Better Chance) - Darien, and spent 10 years as Board Chair for Creative Connections of Norwalk. He was a lifelong learner, athlete, and artist who loved to connect with people. When you spoke to him, he was endlessly curious and thoroughly engaged. An avid photographer and traveler, his favorite subjects were always people. Wherever he went, he would seek out crowded markets or bustling fishing villages where he would meet people through his camera. Often separated by language and culture, his subjects were invariably suspicious until he peeked up from behind his viewfinder with his infectious grin and that special twinkle in his eye that brought out their smiles and created so many poignant images of connection and trust.
An avid golfer and tennis player, David more recently turned his enthusiasm for sport to the pickleball court where he was well-known for his wicked slice shot, something he often claimed came from "a misspent youth playing ping-pong." David made many new friends playing pickleball, enjoying time with them the very morning of his passing, winning his last four games.
Ever the student, David was particularly interested in history and government and was always reading biographies - everything from Genghis Khan to Abraham Lincoln - although Winston Churchill and fellow Missourian Harry Truman were particular favorites. It was no surprise that a man from the "Show Me State" would look to examples from the past as he too always sought to lead by example. Gracious and polite, curious and compassionate, he was an inspiring role model for his children and grandchildren and a steady and trusted friend to people of all ages and backgrounds.
Perhaps his favorite role, however, was as husband to his beloved wife Susie. Always solicitous, he was known to often show up with flowers "just because". Together, they raised their children, traveled the world, created beautiful homes, made treasured friends, supported their church, and became the world's best grandparents together as Susu and Poppy. Always highly engaged with family, officiating at the wedding of their oldest granddaughter, Hannah, to Luke Barthelmess was something David considered to be one of the greatest honors of his life.
David, Dad, Poppy will be greatly missed because he was greatly loved, but the pure and consistent example of his life will remain an unwavering beacon for all who knew him. Be kind, be interested, connect with people, listen to understand others and always bring home flowers… just because.
A celebration of David's life will be held when his family and friends can all safely gather, presumably this summer. To enjoy a sampling of David's favorite photographs, please visit https://dhurwitt.smugmug.com
.
If you would like to give a memorial contribution in David's name, the following suggestions were among those endeavors very meaningful to him:
The Rotary Club of New Canaan Charitable Foundation
PO Box 62, New Canaan, CT 06840
Creative Connections' David Hurwitt Scholarship Fund
Enabling underserved youth in the US and around the world to engage in arts-based exchanges that foster global understanding and empathy. https://creativeconnections.org/hurwitt_fund/
The Principia School's Morgan Fund
Established by the Hurwitt/Towle family to support and encourage new families to attend the Principia School. Please specify The Morgan Fund when donating.
The Advancement Office
Principia
13201 Clayton Rd.
St. Louis, MO 63131
or online: https://www.principiagiving.org/donate