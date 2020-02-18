|
David Joseph McHugh
David Joseph McHugh, 58, passed from this life on February 13th, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to so many people, he will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving family, including his wife, Jaculin (Haggerty) McHugh, his three children—Merrill, Elli and Finn—his parents, David M. and Elena Fiorello McHugh of Fairfield, and his brother, Mark McHugh of Boston.
David could always be counted on for a call, text, conversation, piece of advice, or a joke to lighten the mood. He will be remembered for his incredible sense of humor, which brought such joy and relief to those around him, as well as his constant loyalty and support for all those he loved.
An avid outdoorsman, he competed in countless events throughout the United States and Europe. He was an accomplished AA clay shooter who also participated in the ESPN Great Outdoor Games in 2001 and 2002. David was a member of the Weston Gun Club for 28 years, including serving as president in 1997. He loved fishing, from Cape Cod to the Florida Keys and Lake Candlewood. His passion for shooting and fishing—inherited in part from his grandparents—was something he shared with his children, as well as the countless friends, family members, and students with whom he shared his gifts.
David was a 1979 graduate from Fairfield Prep in Fairfield, CT. He was among the very small group credited with starting Fairfield Prep's lacrosse program. The program—which began with grassroots fundraising and iron-on jersey numbers—has grown into a multiple state championship-winning team. At Ohio Wesleyan University, he played attack and was a high scorer. He was also a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, serving as the chapter president. His love of cars took him across the country and around the world. He founded Pequot Motor Sports, which started out in his parents garage and would later fuel a lifetime passion for car-racing—including Formula Fords—and pretty much anything that went fast. From there, he would share his passion for cars and racing with his colleagues at Volvo Cars of North America, Skip Barber Racing School, and Mercedes Benz USA, taking him across the U.S. and Europe.
All are welcome to celebrate his life at Penfield Pavilion, 323 Fairfield Beach Rd, Fairfield CT 06824, on Saturday February 22, from 2-5 p.m. Remembrances to begin at 2:15 p.m. His family would greatly appreciate any photos, stories, or memories, to be sent [email protected]
