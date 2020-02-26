|
David Lenore
David M. Lenore (91) of Hamden passed away on February 25, 2020 after a short illness. David is survived by his four sons, Charles, Bruce, Edward and Jeffrey, his daughters-in-law, Janet and Nancy, his former daughter-in-law Sandy, his six grandchildren, Rachel, Matthew, Samantha, Jason, Megan and William, his grandnephew Matthew, his grandniece Anna, and his three great-grandchildren, Jack, Ian and Elia. He also is survived by his brother Daniel, his niece Faith, his nephew Walter, and his nephew Mark and his wife Judy.
With two of his sons having become grandpas themselves, David proudly adopted the nickname of "GGP", and would sign his emails as "GGP3."
He was married for 63 years to Norma (nee Barbakoff), who predeceased him in 2014. Together, they travelled the world, including many trips to Israel. One of their favorite destinations was Hawaii. They both had an amazing ability to recall details of their trips and people they met.
His grandchildren have particularly fond memories of visits with David and Norma. After dinners at the diner, and visits to the arcade or other attraction, the visiting grandkids would then keep David company into the wee hours playing games and watching late night movies. Compared to life at home, when they actually had to go to bed, this was quite a treat.
David lived in Norwalk most of his life, moving to Hamden in 2010. A retail merchant through and through, he owned in succession Connecticut Hardware in Norwalk, Westport Hardware in (you guessed it) and then co-founded Amazing Stores, which had stores throughout the state. David finished his career as a buyer for a retailer in New York City, which allowed him to continue doing what he loved, which was negotiating!
David had a great sense of humor, including an inordinate love of puns, which he passed along to all of his family. He loved to play bridge, visit museums, attend shows, concerts and opera, and keep in touch with relatives worldwide.
Services will take place on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road in Fairfield, with interment following at the Independent Hebrew Cemetery on Richards Avenue in Norwalk.
Published in The Hour on Feb. 27, 2020