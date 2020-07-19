1/1
David Rosenberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Arlen Rosenberg
David Arlen Rosenberg, 90, of 14 - Acre Pond, Norwalk, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. Born in Brooklyn, NY on April 24, 1930; he was the son of the late Joseph and Ruth Rosenberg.
Covering theatre and opera productions in Connecticut, Broadway, off-Broadway and London, he was an acknowledged award-winning theatre and arts critic who wrote reviews and feature articles for The Norwalk Hour, Hearst Media of Connecticut; Back Stage in New York; as well as magazines in Greenwich, Westport and New Canaan. He was co-founder of the Connecticut Critics Circle and was an active member affiliated with Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and the American Theatre Critics Association.
David was educated at Syracuse, Yale, New York Universities and SUNY/Purchase.
Additional professional work included television production at CBS in New York and teaching English and Drama at Fairfield University as well as several Fairfield County high schools.
As a director, he guided over 65 productions of plays, musicals and staged readings with Greenwich and New Canaan High Schools, Theatre Artists Workshop, Wilton Playshop and Square One Theatre in Stratford, among others.
He is survived by his husband H. Edward Spires, with whom he lived a total of 62 glorious years including being legally married for the past 15 years and also their beloved French Poodle, Sadie.
Memorial donations in David's name may be made to PAWSct.org @ 504 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851.
Due to the pandemic, an invitation-only-private-service and Memorial-Tribute are being planned.
To leave an online condolence for Ed and Sadie, please visit www.Magnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Magner Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved