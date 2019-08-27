|
Denise Michelle O'Connell
Denise Michelle O'Connell, age 67, of Norwalk passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was the loving daughter of the late Daniel F. O'Connell and Irene C. Van Den Ameele O'Connell. Born in Norwalk she was a graduate of Wilton High School class of 1969 and she received her bachelors degree in nursing from Stamford hospital school of nursing. She worked in the ER department of Norwalk Hospital and also worked for Stamford Hospital. She served over 30 years before her retirement. Denise was the founder of the Wilton EMS and trained numerous EMT's in Wilton and all surrounding areas and New York. She loved people especially children and went out of her way to help others. Denise was a supporter of the Dakota Indian Nation and was a collector of cultural and historical Indian Artifacts. She enjoyed the beach and was an avid collector of dolphins. Survivors include her beloved brother, Donald F. O'Connell of Norwalk, two loving step-sisters, Linda (Michael) Blum of Ridgefield and Carol Bennett of Danbury. Her devoted uncle, Richard Van Den Ameele and cousin Vincent Van Den Ameele and many additional aunts, uncles and cousins. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday August 31, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:30 p.m. in the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church St., Georgetown (Wilton). Funeral service will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the funeral home following visitation. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Hillside Cemetery, Wilton. To offer online condolences, please visit:
Published in The Hour on Aug. 29, 2019