Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Dennis M. Donofree, 77, died on March 27, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. Born on Aug. 6, 1941, son of the late Sandie and Eleanor Donofree, he attended Norwalk School, graduating class of 1958. After graduation, he joined the US Coast Guard Reserves. Dennis was a proud, lifelong union plumber. After his retirement, he worked part-time at Rex Marine for many years. He was also a past commander of the Norwalk Boat Club, and 25-year member of the South Norwalk Boat Club.
Dennis is survived by his life partner, Joan, two daughters; Robin Hayes and Debra Horton and their mother Ruth Rhoads, his grandchildren: Amanda, Tim, Toni and Samantha, and his great-granddaughter Arianna a sister Sandra Haydon, and brother Richard Donofree.
His family will receive friends on Sunday, March 31 from 4-8 PM at Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Avenue, Norwalk. Funeral Services will be held at 1PM on Monday, April 1 at the funeral home, followed by burial with military honors at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Whittingham Cancer Center, c/o Norwalk Hospital Foundation, 34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06856. For directions or online memorial page, please go to: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Mar. 29, 2019
