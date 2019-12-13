|
|
Dennis J. Fabian
Dennis Joseph Fabian, 70, loving husband of Dorleen (Sutton) Fabian of Norwalk, died on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Born in Norwalk, son of the late Louis Sr., and Carmella (Masi) Fabian. Dennis was happiest when his kids and grandkids were with him. Nothing gave him more joy than his kids. Besides the Jets, his other passion was playing golf every Sunday with his close friends.He was a member of Shore and Country Club and he loved spending time with friends at The New York Bakery. Dennis played football at Graceland College, and his love of sports stayed with him his entire life. He was a volunteer with Norwalk High School Football program, and was an enthusiastic supporter of local high school teams. He coached his three children in multiple sport leagues.He enjoyed fixing up his pool for his family and even though he loved lying by the pool in the sun by himself, he loved when his kids came over to use it. He was the longtime owner of Larry's Sunoco and took great pride and joy by helping out so many people.
In addition to his wife Dorleen, he is survived by their children, Paco Fabian and his wife Stacey, T.J. Fabian and Christina Mitchell and her husband Ryan; his mother-in-law Marian Sutton; six loving grandchildren, Caden, James, Tyler, Trevor, Brody and Kiley; a brother Louis Fabion Jr. and his wife Rosemary; three sisters, Barbara McDonough and her husband John, Rosemary Maillard and her husband Ronnie and Carmel Skrabel and her husband Ed, as well as many nieces and nephews.
His family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Rd., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. For directions or to leave an online condolence for his family, please visit:
www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Dec. 14, 2019