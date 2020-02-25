|
Dennis Richard Holt
Dennis Richard Holt of Norwalk, CT. passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the age of 60.
Dennis was born July 21, 1959 in Stamford, CT to Nancy and John Holt. He grew up in Bethel, CT with his parents and five siblings. After graduation from Bethel High School he went on to have a successful career as a master carpenter.
Although Dennis never married, he enjoyed spending time with his nieces Kelley, Nancy and Jaceylee and his nephew Christopher. He loved them dearly and enjoyed playing tricks on them and making them laugh. He had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious laugh.
Dennis was a long-standing and well-regarded member at the Pastime Athletic & Social Club located in Norwalk, CT; most recently serving as a board member for the last five years. Dennis was extremely generous with his carpentry expertise and skills. He donated his time working on the docks and facilities whenever it was needed. The membership has expressed their deepest sorrow for his passing and will miss his big laugh, big personality and generous contributions that he gladly provided to the Club.
Dennis is survived by his brother John Holt of North Carolina, and his sister Tracey Salvatore and brother-in-law Stephen Salvatore of Bethel CT. He was predeceased by his parents and three brothers, Thomas, Gary and David.
Dennis's legacy will live on in the many lives he has touched.
Burial will be private and at the discretion of the family.
Published in The Hour on Feb. 27, 2020