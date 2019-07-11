Despina Tsipouroglou

Despina Tsipouroglou, 88, of Norwalk, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. She was born in Spilia, Kozani, Greece and spent most of her childhood growing up in Great Barrington, Massachusetts and eventually settled in Norwalk, CT for the remainder of her life. Despina was predeceased by her parents Michael "Moises" and Paresa (Dimitriadis) Kiriakedes, and her brother Anastasios "Andy" Kiriakedes.

"Dedina" as she was nicknamed by her grandchildren, was a devoted motherly figure who provided a place of refuge, comfort and love for all of her family. She had a passion for singing, watching soap operas, classic movies, cooking and baking. She always kept a positive spirit through a strong religious faith and the loving bond of her family and will always be remembered as a kind and gentle soul.

She is dearly missed by her son Dino Tsipouroglou, daughter Evelyn Pasiakos, four Grandchildren, Yota Gemignanni, Niko Pasiakos, Michael Tsipouroglou and Matthew Tsipouroglou.

She is survived by her sister Ann Canas, and her brother Chris Kydes. As well as many cherished nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 15 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 238 West Rocks Rd., Norwalk, with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com Published in The Hour on July 12, 2019