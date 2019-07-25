The Hour Obituaries
Diane Eriquezzo
Diane Charlotte Eriquezzo Obituary
Diane Charlotte Eriquezzo
Diane Charlotte (Vogt) Eriquezzo, 88, of Merrimack passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. She was born on February 14, 1931 in Stamford, CT. She received her teaching degree from Danbury State Teachers College in 1953, and taught as a substitute teacher in Norwalk, CT and Milford, NH for many years. Diane had a love for gardening, painting, and her cats.
She was predeceased by her father and mother, Allen and Vera Vogt. She is survived by her husband Geno, her son Jonathan, daughter-in-law Michelle, her three grandchildren Jonathan, Jennifer, and Jason, And two great-grandchildren Noah and Robert.
There will be no funeral services. Her body will be laid to rest at the Edgewood Cemetery in Nashua, NH. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Joseph Community Services, Meals-on-Wheels program www.mealsonwheelsnh.org/donate-form. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.rivetfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on July 28, 2019
