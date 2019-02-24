Diane Seaman O'Malley

Diane Seaman O'Malley, age 86 of Norwalk, died peacefully at Bridgeport Hospital after a brief illness. She was the loving wife of the late William George "Bill" O'Malley. Diane was born in Norwalk on September 25, 1932, the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Helen Pogany Seaman. She received her RN diploma from St. Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing and had been the head nurse at Gastro Intestinal Associates in Norwalk for many years. Diane was very involved with St. Matthew Church. She enjoyed shopping, had a passion for interior design and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include three children, Kathy O'Malley Bishop, Maryellen O'Malley, Thomas Jude O'Malley and his partner Jorge Ayala, brother Joseph Seaman, sister Kathleen Hollar, grandchildren Megan Olson (Chris), Mandy and Beth Daher, Katie and Annie Bishop, great grandchildren Liam and Peyton Olson and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 27, 12 noon at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. Diane's family will receive friends at church from 11 a.m. until mass begins. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. Matthew Church. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com