Diane M. Sarno
Diane M. Sarno, age 60 of Norwalk, died peacefully at Bright View Assisted Living on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Born in Norwalk on May 9, 1959, she was the loving daughter of Margaret Kostick Sarno and the late Michael S. Sarno. Diane was a graduate of the Parson's School of Design and worked as a graphic artist for several magazines over her career. An accomplished artist, she also enjoyed bike riding, hiking, swimming, travelling and time with her family.
In addition to her mother Marge, Diane is survived by her siblings, Steven Sarno and his wife Karen Nicole, Greg Sarno and his wife Sadda, Elizabeth Sarno, Linda Mourges and her husband Gregg, Cheryl Sarno and her husband Randy Yazzie. Also surviving are nieces and nephews Natassia, Ketura, Kayla, Tiha, Matt, Paul, Salvator and Cory, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Francis of Assissi Church, 35 Norfield Rd. in Weston with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery in Norwalk. Diane's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Friday, Oct. 18, from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. Francis Church. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Oct. 15, 2019