|
|
Dianne K. Anyan
Dianne K. Anyan, 69 of Norwalk died December 7, 2019 at Regional Hospice in Danbury. Born on August 29, 1950 in Haines, Oregon, She was the daughter of William Perkins and the late Jackie Hughes Perkins. Mrs. Anyan worked for the Town of Greenwich for many years in the Accounts Payable Department. In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband Richard Anyan, a son Scott Anyan, sisters-in-law Barbara Johnson and Sheila "Rusty" Godino, a brother-in-law Roger Anyan and many nieces and nephews. Home, Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Regional Hospice 30 Milestone Road Danbury, CT 06810
Published in The Hour on Dec. 10, 2019