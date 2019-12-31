|
|
Dianne Chieppo Lowenthal
09/04/1945 - 12/29/2019 Dianne Chieppo Lowenthal, 74, of Norwalk, CT, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019 with her devoted husband Richard Lowenthal by her side. Dianne was born in New Haven on September 4, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Charles S. and Susanne Ciociola Chieppo. She earned a bachelor's degree from Georgian Court University in Lakewood, NJ and a Diploma in Interior Design from Paier College of Art in Hamden, CT. As an interior designer she dedicated much of her life to turning houses into homes and places of refuge. She left behind many amazing spaces including pro bono work for the Connecticut Hospice in Branford and Elderhouse in Norwalk. Sister to Robert (Ann), Rosemary and Charles Chieppo. Aunt of Michael and Olivia Chieppo of Needham, MA. Daughter-in-law to Marion and the late John Lowenthal and sister-in-law to Karen Lowenthal of Roslyn Heights, NY. Always with a quick wit, Dianne was known for her contagious laughter and warm presence. It is hoped that she will be remembered for her unbridled optimism, unorthodox grace, passion and a lover of all creatures great and small.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Ave., North Haven, CT on January 4th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to WLIW – Public Broadcasting of Plainview, NY.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 2, 2020