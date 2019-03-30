Dieta Elisabeth Smilancsky

Dieta Elisabeth Kakuschke Smilancsky, 91, Norwalk resident since 1966, wife of Joseph A. Smilancsky, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Wednesday, March 27, in Norwalk Hospital surrounded by lots of love from her family and friends.

Dieta was born in Alt Kolziglow, Germany on January 4, 1928. She grew up in a small country town with her parents Elisabeth (Butzke) and Otto Kakuschke, older brother Udo and younger sister Helga.

Dieta immigrated to this country aboard the U.S.S. America in 1955. She lived in Manhattan and was employed by Schrafft's Chocolatier. Dieta was proud to attain her U.S. citizenship in 1960 when Rockefeller was Governor. Upon completion of her business degree, she started a new career as Senior IBM Key Punch Operator at General Aniline & Film Corporation in Manhattan.

Dieta met her husband Joe in New York at the Lore Lei German Club in 1956. They were married on June 11, 1966. Dieta and Joe enjoyed a loving and happy marriage for almost 53 years.

After they were married, Dieta was very involved as a volunteer in the PTA, Brownies and Girl Scouts along with the United Church of Rowayton. She was employed at Brien McMahon High School and also worked part-time at MBI for a number of years.

Dieta enjoyed many years of friendships and social activities at the South Norwalk Boat Club. She took pleasure in helping her daughter with the various haberdashery events throughout the year.

Dieta retired at the age of 66 and was able to enjoy many family trips such as Germany, San Francisco, Hawaii, Alaska and of course Lake George.

Survivors in addition to her husband Joseph are: a daughter, Diane Smilancsky and her significant other, Keith Peterson, of Norwalk, one sister, Helga McCartney, of San Mateo, CA, one brother, Udo Kakuschke and wife Hannalore, of Berlin, Germany, a sister-in-law, Muz Smilansky, nieces and nephews including: Annie Galassi, Heidi McCartney, Denny Phillips, Cappy Cummings, Lydia Suite, Bobby Smilansky, Jayne Sardella and many loving family and friends.

Services will take place Tuesday, April 2, at 11:00 a.m. in the United Church of Rowayton, 210 Rowayton Avenue in Rowayton. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, 352 Main Street, New Canaan.

Friends may call Monday, April 1st, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue in Norwalk.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Church of Rowayton in memory of Dieta.

Published in The Hour on Mar. 30, 2019